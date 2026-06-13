SWAYAM January Semester 2026: Admit cards released at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester examinations. Candidates who have registered for the exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
The SWAYAM January semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each paper is of three hours’ duration.
Candidates appearing for the SWAYAM exam for the January 2026 semester can check the steps below to download the SWAYAM admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Enter the application number or registered email ID and password as SWAYAM login credentials
Step 4: Enter the security pin available on the screen
Step 5: After logging in, the SWAYAM admit card will be available on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print it out for future use
SWAYAM is a Government of India initiative driven by the Ministry of Education to make high-quality digital education accessible to everyone. The platform hosts courses by reputed institutions such as NPTEL, AICTE, UGC, IGNOU, CEC, NCERT and more. Earning a SWAYAM certificate adds significant value to both academic and professional profiles and is recognised by various institutions and employers across the country.
The admit card has been issued provisionally and is subject to the fulfilment of eligibility conditions. NTA will not send admit cards by post. Candidates must not alter, damage, or make any changes to the details printed on the admit card. Issuance of the admit card does not confirm final eligibility, which will be verified during subsequent stages of the certification process. Candidates should preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.
Candidates facing difficulties while downloading the admit card or those who find any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it are advised to contact NTA at its official helpline for prompt resolution.