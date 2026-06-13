SWAYAM January Semester 2026: Admit cards released at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester examinations. Candidates who have registered for the exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

The SWAYAM January semester exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each paper is of three hours’ duration.

How to Download SWAYAM January Semester Admit Card 2026?

Candidates appearing for the SWAYAM exam for the January 2026 semester can check the steps below to download the SWAYAM admit card: