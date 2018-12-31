SWAYAM exam 2019: Last date to register today, check how to apply

SWAYAM exam 2019: The free online courses conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, SWAYAM is inviting applicants to register for the exams to be conducted on January 19 and January 20, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two slots – morning and afternoon. The morning slot will begin at 9 am and will end at noon while afternoon event shift will begin from 2 pm and end at 5 pm. Interested candidates can register on the official website – swayam.gov.in.

The exams for 39 courses will be held on two days. If a candidate has enrolled in more than one course will be allowed to appear for one exam in one slot. Students who clear the exam with more than 40 per cent marks will be granted a certificate by SWAYAM. An examination fee of Rs 1000 will be applied per course. For reserved category candidates including SC, ST, OBC, PwD, the examination fee is Rs 500.

If a candidate successfully clears the exam, their exam fee will be reimbursed.

SWAYAM exam 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — swayam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Swayam examination 2019’ link

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: Click ‘log-in’

Step 5: If you do not have an account sign-up

Step 6: Log-in using a registered username and password while signing-up/registering

Step 7: Start filling the form for the subjects you want to study

The exam will be conducted across 56 cities. Candidates will have to choose their exam centre. The application process will complete only after choosing a course, exam centre, and paying the exam fee. In the meanwhile, results for the exams held in 2018 have also been declared on the official website — swayam.gov.in.