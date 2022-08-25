scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

SWAYAM 2022: UGC releases admit cards for January 2022 semester exams; check how to download

SWAYAM 2022: Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — swayam.nta.ac.in — after keying in their email id or application number, and date of birth.

The morning shift will be conducted from 9 am till 12 pm and the afternoon shift is from 3 pm till 6 pm.

SWAYAM 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit cards for SWAYAM January 2022 semester exams. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — swayam.nta.ac.in.

Candidates would require Email or application number, and date of birth to download their admit cards.

SWAYAM 2022 Admit Cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM website — swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the download link available on the side menu.

Step 3: Key in your Email or application number, and date of birth.

Step 4: After logging in, the admit card will be available on your screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned in the admit card to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

The SWAYAM 2022 exam will be conducted for three hours in two shifts — the morning shift will be conducted from 9 am till 12 pm and the afternoon shift is from 3 pm till 6 pm.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear
printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. In addition to this, candidates also have to carry an additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet.

Along with that, candidates can carry a simple transparent ball point pen, a 50 ml hand sanitizer, a personal transparent water bottle and sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of this effort is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:45:02 pm
