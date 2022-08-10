scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SWAYAM 2022 semester exam dates announced; exam form submission date extended

The exams will be held on August 29 and 30. List of session-wise papers are available on the Information Bulletin hosted on NTA website.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 10, 2022 1:03:20 pm
SWAYAMCandidates can check the exam schedule at the official website - swayam.nta.nic.in (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester Exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website – swayam.nta.nic.in

The exams will be held on August 29 and 30. List of session-wise papers are available on the Information Bulletin hosted on NTA website.

Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the deadline for submission of exam application forms till August 12 up to 5 pm. The last date for application fee payment is August 12, 11:50 pm. The candidates will be given an opportunity to make corrections in the submitted application form between August 13 to 15. 

(SWAYAM) January 2022 Semester is in progress at swayam.nta.ac.in from July 6 to August 5. 

WAYAM is a programme initiated by the Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. SWAYAM conducts on-line certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the Computer Based Mode or in hybrid mode, i.e. CBT mode and paper pen mode.

 

