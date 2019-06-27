Swami Shardhanand College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Swami Shardhanand College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 87 85 85 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 90 88 88 80 85 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 92 90 88 88 85 88 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 90 85 80 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90 88 86 85 80 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90 85 80 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 92 90 88 88 85 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 87 85 83 83 80 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 74 71 71 71 74 B.A (Hons) English 93 90 85 85 79 80 B.A (Hons) Geography 88 84 82 80 75 75 B.A (Hons) History 87 83 79 79 76 76 B.Com 90 86 83 78 72 82 B.Com (Hons) 93 88 85 80 77 83 B.A Programme 86 82 82 82 80 80 Second Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87 84 80 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87 86 84 83 77 83 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 85 82 80 80 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 86 84 82 82 79 82 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85 82 80 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 89 87 87 84 87 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 88 86 86 78 83 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 90 88 86 86 83 86 B.A (Hons) English 91 88 83 83 78 78 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 82 80 78 73 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 72 70 70 70 73 B.Com (Hons) 91 85 82 75 70 82 B.A (Hons) History 85 82 78 78 75 75 B.Com 88 83 80 75 70 80 B.A Programme 82 78 78 78 76 76 Third Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85.33 80 75 65 65 65 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 90.33 87 85 84 76 70 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 91 88 85 85 82 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 85 83 81 75 80 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 83.33 80 70 70 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 88 86 84 83 81 84 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 83.33 80 70 70 70 70 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 84 81 79 75 70 70 B.A Programme 80 76 75 75 73 73 B.Com 85 80 77 70 68 78 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 86 80 80 75 75 B.A (Hons) Geography 84 80 78 76 71 71 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 70 69 69 67 71 B.Com (Hons) 90 82 79 72 68 78 B.A (Hons) History 82 80 75 75 73 73 fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 65 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 86 83 82 72 70 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 87 84 83 82 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 83 80 80 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 83 80 77 72 68 68 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) Closed 79 70 65 62 62 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 84.33 82.66 80 74 78 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 78 70 68 62 62 B.A Programme 77 73 72 70 69 69 B.Com Closed 77 73 65 65 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 75 65 65 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi 72 68 66 66 65 70 B.A (Hons) History 80 78 73 72 71 71 B.A (Hons) Geography 82.5 78 Closed 75.25 70 70 B.A (Hons) English 85 84 77 77 70 70 Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 84 82.33 81 79 81 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 83 78 69 60 60 60 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 81.33 79 78 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed 65 60 60 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 81 78 75 70 66 66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 82 80 78 72 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 82 81 70 70 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed 65 62 62 B.A (Hons) History Closed 77 Closed 69 68 68 B.A (Hons) Geography 82 Closed Closed 74.5 69 69 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66 65 64 Closed 69 B.Com Closed 74 69 60 62 75 B.Com (Hons) 89 78 73 60 62 75 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82 74 72 68 68 B.A Programme 75.5 71 70 65 67 67 Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 83 81 80 74 81 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 80 76 74 81 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) Closed 77.67 Closed Closed Closed 74 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 81 79 75 69 77 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 77.33 Closed Closed 60 74 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed 76 73 67 60 74 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 75 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 81 80 67 81 B.A (Hons) English Closed 79 73 70 65 75 B.A (Hons) Geography 85 Closed 76 72 65 75 B.A (Hons) History Closed 76 Closed 66 66 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 65 Closed 61 Closed 69 B.A Programme Closed 68 66 61 60 67 B.Com (Hons) 88 76 70 55 55 78 B.Com Closed 72 65 55 55 75 Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 80 78 65 80.33 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 82 79 77 71 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 71 65 60 72 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 82.66 75 Closed Closed 60 73 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 75.33 Closed 62 60 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 86 80 77.33 74 65 76 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 80 75 Closed 61 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 79 75 72 80 B.A (Hons) Geography 81.5 Closed Closed 70 64 71.5 B.A (Hons) English 84.25 74 72 55 55 74.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 64 64 55 Closed 65 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 70 B.Com 83.5 Closed 64.5 50 50 73.5 B.A Programme Closed 67 Closed 55 55 66 B.Com (Hons) 86.5 74 68 52 52 76.5 Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85.33 78.33 Closed 68 58 76 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 82.66 71 Closed 58 58 73 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 90.66 87 76 70 65 80 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 79 78 70 65 80 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 83 Closed Closed 58 58 73 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 88.66 Closed 78 75 64 80 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 86.66 Closed 72 70 58 76.66 B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry 81 76 67 60 58 73 B.A (Hons) English 83.25 70 70.5 Closed 55 73.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 48 Closed 65 B.Com (Hons) 83 69 60 45 45 73 B.A Programme 74.5 Closed Closed 50 50 65 B.Com 82 69 63.5 42 42 72 B.A (Hons) Geography 81.25 Closed Closed 67 Closed 71.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 Closed Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 88.33 86 77 74 63 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85 78 Closed 68 58 75 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 85 78 68 67 58 76 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 80 76 65 55 57 70 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 90 87 75 69 65 80 B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences) 82.33 71 Closed 58 58 72.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 82.33 74 Closed 57 57 72.33 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 78 Closed 69 65 77 B.A (Hons) English 82 Closed 70 Closed 50 73 B.Com 80.5 67 63 42 42 70 B.Com (Hons) 82 65 60 45 45 72 B.A Programme 74 67 66 50 50 64 B.A (Hons) Geography 81 Closed Closed 67 55 71 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 55 70 B.A (Hons) Hindi 72 64 64 48 Closed 62 Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed 68 62 Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 75 Closed Closed 59 Closed B.Com Closed 70 Closed 45 45 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 64 Closed 52 Closed Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed 66 53 50 Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed 71.5 66 48 48 Closed B.A (Hons) English Closed 72 71.5 Closed 55 Closed

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.