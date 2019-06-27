Swami Shardhanand College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), Swami Shardhanand College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Swami Shardhanand College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Swami Shardhanand College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
87
85
85
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
90
88
88
80
85
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
92
90
88
88
85
88
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
90
85
80
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90
88
86
85
80
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90
85
80
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
92
90
88
88
85
88
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
87
85
83
83
80
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
74
71
71
71
74
B.A (Hons) English
93
90
85
85
79
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
88
84
82
80
75
75
B.A (Hons) History
87
83
79
79
76
76
B.Com
90
86
83
78
72
82
B.Com (Hons)
93
88
85
80
77
83
B.A Programme
86
82
82
82
80
80
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87
84
80
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87
86
84
83
77
83
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
85
82
80
80
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
86
84
82
82
79
82
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85
82
80
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
89
87
87
84
87
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
88
86
86
78
83
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
90
88
86
86
83
86
B.A (Hons) English
91
88
83
83
78
78
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
82
80
78
73
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
72
70
70
70
73
B.Com (Hons)
91
85
82
75
70
82
B.A (Hons) History
85
82
78
78
75
75
B.Com
88
83
80
75
70
80
B.A Programme
82
78
78
78
76
76
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85.33
80
75
65
65
65
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
90.33
87
85
84
76
70
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
91
88
85
85
82
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
85
83
81
75
80
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
83.33
80
70
70
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
88
86
84
83
81
84
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
83.33
80
70
70
70
70
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
84
81
79
75
70
70
B.A Programme
80
76
75
75
73
73
B.Com
85
80
77
70
68
78
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
86
80
80
75
75
B.A (Hons) Geography
84
80
78
76
71
71
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
70
69
69
67
71
B.Com (Hons)
90
82
79
72
68
78
B.A (Hons) History
82
80
75
75
73
73
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
86
83
82
72
70
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
87
84
83
82
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
83
80
80
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
83
80
77
72
68
68
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
Closed
79
70
65
62
62
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
84.33
82.66
80
74
78
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
78
70
68
62
62
B.A Programme
77
73
72
70
69
69
B.Com
Closed
77
73
65
65
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
75
65
65
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72
68
66
66
65
70
B.A (Hons) History
80
78
73
72
71
71
B.A (Hons) Geography
82.5
78
Closed
75.25
70
70
B.A (Hons) English
85
84
77
77
70
70
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
84
82.33
81
79
81
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
83
78
69
60
60
60
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
81.33
79
78
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
60
60
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
81
78
75
70
66
66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
82
80
78
72
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
82
81
70
70
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
62
62
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
77
Closed
69
68
68
B.A (Hons) Geography
82
Closed
Closed
74.5
69
69
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66
65
64
Closed
69
B.Com
Closed
74
69
60
62
75
B.Com (Hons)
89
78
73
60
62
75
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82
74
72
68
68
B.A Programme
75.5
71
70
65
67
67
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
83
81
80
74
81
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
80
76
74
81
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
Closed
77.67
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
81
79
75
69
77
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
77.33
Closed
Closed
60
74
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
76
73
67
60
74
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
81
80
67
81
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
79
73
70
65
75
B.A (Hons) Geography
85
Closed
76
72
65
75
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
76
Closed
66
66
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
65
Closed
61
Closed
69
B.A Programme
Closed
68
66
61
60
67
B.Com (Hons)
88
76
70
55
55
78
B.Com
Closed
72
65
55
55
75
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
80
78
65
80.33
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
82
79
77
71
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
71
65
60
72
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
82.66
75
Closed
Closed
60
73
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
75.33
Closed
62
60
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
86
80
77.33
74
65
76
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
80
75
Closed
61
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
79
75
72
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
81.5
Closed
Closed
70
64
71.5
B.A (Hons) English
84.25
74
72
55
55
74.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
64
64
55
Closed
65
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
70
B.Com
83.5
Closed
64.5
50
50
73.5
B.A Programme
Closed
67
Closed
55
55
66
B.Com (Hons)
86.5
74
68
52
52
76.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85.33
78.33
Closed
68
58
76
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
82.66
71
Closed
58
58
73
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
90.66
87
76
70
65
80
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
79
78
70
65
80
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
83
Closed
Closed
58
58
73
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
88.66
Closed
78
75
64
80
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
86.66
Closed
72
70
58
76.66
B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Analytical Methods in Chemistry & Biochemistry
81
76
67
60
58
73
B.A (Hons) English
83.25
70
70.5
Closed
55
73.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
Closed
65
B.Com (Hons)
83
69
60
45
45
73
B.A Programme
74.5
Closed
Closed
50
50
65
B.Com
82
69
63.5
42
42
72
B.A (Hons) Geography
81.25
Closed
Closed
67
Closed
71.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
Closed
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
88.33
86
77
74
63
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85
78
Closed
68
58
75
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
85
78
68
67
58
76
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
80
76
65
55
57
70
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
90
87
75
69
65
80
B.Sc (Applied Life Sciences)
82.33
71
Closed
58
58
72.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
82.33
74
Closed
57
57
72.33
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
78
Closed
69
65
77
B.A (Hons) English
82
Closed
70
Closed
50
73
B.Com
80.5
67
63
42
42
70
B.Com (Hons)
82
65
60
45
45
72
B.A Programme
74
67
66
50
50
64
B.A (Hons) Geography
81
Closed
Closed
67
55
71
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
70
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72
64
64
48
Closed
62
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Swami Shardhanand College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
62
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
B.Com
Closed
70
Closed
45
45
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
64
Closed
52
Closed
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
66
53
50
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
71.5
66
48
48
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
72
71.5
Closed
55
Closed
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

