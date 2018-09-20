‘Swachchta Hi Seva’: Pune school students get a chance to interact with scientists

Students participated in essay writing, poster making and drawing during the event at the IITM. (Express photo) Students participated in essay writing, poster making and drawing during the event at the IITM. (Express photo)

As part of the ongoing ‘Swachchta Hi Seva’ and ‘Green Good Deeds’ campaigns, more than 60 school students from the city got a chance to interact with meteorologists and scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

This is the first time that such campaigns, supported by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFC), are being organised. All institutions in the city will hold open houses, conduct competitions and similar interactions with school students during the campaigns from September 15 to October 2.

On Wednesday, students from 10 schools from Pune got a chance to visit various laboratories and pose their queries to experts working in the fields of atmospheric sciences, climate and weather. Scientists J R Kulkarni, Hemant Borgaonkar and D R Kothawale held interactive interactions with secondary school students on a range of subjects like rainfall, cloud formation, cloud-burst, acid rain, water cycle, greenhouse gases, climate change, among others.

Students participated in essay writing, poster making and drawings on themes like climate and cleanliness.

In all, six students each from the 10 schools — Lal Bahudar Shashtri School, Dr SR Prashala, Swami Vivekanand Secondary School, Mhalsakant High School, BG High School, Modern Girls High School, Moderns Boys High School, Modern High School and Genba Sopanrao Moze Prashala — participated in the events.

