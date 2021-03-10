Suspended DU V-C writes to Kovind, gives up charge on completion of 5-year-term

Suspended Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi Tuesday wrote to the President of India and relinquished charge on the completion of his five-year tenure. He had earlier written to the President asking for his suspension to be revoked, claiming that the inquiry set up to probe allegations against him of dereliction of duties was not as per norms.

The President, the Visitor of the University, had set up the inquiry on the proposal of the Education Ministry and had suspended Tyagi in October last year. The allegations against him were that he kept the posts of Pro V-C, Registrar, Finance Officer and Treasurer vacant, delayed faculty recruitment despite meetings held by the Education Ministry, mishandled the teachers’ protest in 2019 over the reappointment of ad hoc teachers, went on an unauthorised leave of absence in July 2020, among others.

The suspension had followed a public and messy week-long power tussle between Tyagi and current Acting VC P C Joshi who was then the Pro Vice-Chancellor, officiating as VC when Tyagi was on medical leave.

On Tuesday, Tyagi wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, relinquishing charge. The letter was also marked to the Vice-President of India (Chancellor), Education Minister, Secretary Higher Education, UGC Chairman, and top DU officials including the VC, Pro VC and Registrar.

“On the completion of my tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, I hereby relinquish the charge of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi today, that is, March 9, 2021,” Tyagi said in his signed letter. —With PTI inputs