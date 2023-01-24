scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Survey report on assessing learning outcomes of students to be out in February

The learning recovery programme was introduced by the state government in May 2022 in order to bridge the learning gap among students following the pandemic.

Karnataka survey report on learning outcomes in FebThe programme grades student in a concentric way and assess the students based on worksheets and experiential learning. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ Representative Image)
The Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council has concluded the survey of government school students in the state to assess the learning outcomes of students on different parameters, especially after the introduction of Kalika Chetarike (learning recovery) programme.

The learning recovery programme was introduced by the state government in May 2022 in order to bridge the learning gap among students following the pandemic. The programme grades student in a concentric way and assess the students based on worksheets and experiential learning.

In addition, the survey was also conducted to assess the learning outcomes of students over the last few years. The survey was undertaken in 3,308 government schools and covered over 2.1 lakh students across classes 3,5,8,9 and 10. Class 3 students were assessed based on language and numeracy skills, class 5 students were assessed on language, math and environmental studies. Meanwhile, students of class 8, 9 and 10 were assessed based on language, math, science and social science.

According to Gopalakrishna HN, director (exams) of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), students of class 9 and 10 have been included as part of the study because during the pandemic, the students were studying in class 7 and 8 respectively and have progressed to high school level without regular classes. “The survey is completed and the analysis is underway. Almost 10 lakh descriptive answer sheets of students must be assessed after which we might come up with the report during February last week. There was an all-student survey conducted earlier in 2016, however, this time because of the pandemic and with the introduction of a learning recovery programme we have selected a random sample. We will take appropriate measures to improve the academic performance of the students based on the report,” said Gopalakrishna.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:11 IST
