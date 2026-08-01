14,700 surplus teachers seek transfer under Bihar’s new policy; 32,388 fresh recruitments to follow

More than 14,700 surplus teachers have applied for transfer under Bihar’s newly introduced teacher adjustment and rationalisation policy within two days of the launch of the dedicated online portal, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said on Friday. The e-Shikshakosh portal, launched on Wednesday under the Bihar State Teacher Transfer Rules, 2026, enables surplus teachers to register and submit their preferred schools for transfer.
Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said 14,796 surplus teachers have successfully submitted online applications for transfer. Another 7,795 teachers have completed their application forms and saved them on the portal but are yet to submit them, taking the total number of teachers who have initiated the process to 22,591. Additionally, 2,142 teachers have applied for mutual transfers.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier this week announced that the state government has sent a requisition to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of 32,388 teachers under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE)-4. According to the Chief Minister, the vacancies include 3,847 posts for Classes 1–5, 8,563 for Classes 6–8, 3,877 for Classes 9–10, and 16,101 for Classes 11–12. He said the recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening the state’s education system while creating employment opportunities for young aspirants.
Under the Education Department’s rationalisation policy, surplus teachers are those posted in government schools where the number of teachers exceeds the requirement prescribed under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Tiwari said participation in the transfer process is voluntary and August 5 is the last date for submitting applications.
Each applicant can opt for up to 30 preferred schools. Female teachers will be posted in panchayats adjoining their registered home address, while male teachers will be posted outside their existing block but within adjoining blocks.
The minister said Bihar currently has 65,413 surplus teachers in Classes 1–5, 9,471 in Classes 6–8, 17,904 in Classes 9–10 and 14,500 in Classes 11–12. Despite this, districts such as Araria, Jamui and Purnia continue to face a shortage of primary school teachers.
He said surplus teachers will be redeployed to schools facing shortages. Those who cannot be accommodated immediately will be assigned to Anganwadi centres, Scheduled Caste hostels and Karpoori Thakur hostels for OBC students. Tiwari added that under the new transfer policy, teachers will ordinarily be transferred every five years.
(With PTI inputs)