14,700 surplus teachers seek transfer under Bihar’s new policy; 32,388 fresh recruitments to follow

A Bihar education department official said that since teachers were often engaged in non-teaching assignments such as election duty and recent caste based surveys, there had been reports of several of them being stressed. (Representative/ Express file photo by Partha Paul)

More than 14,700 surplus teachers have applied for transfer under Bihar’s newly introduced teacher adjustment and rationalisation policy within two days of the launch of the dedicated online portal, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said on Friday. The e-Shikshakosh portal, launched on Wednesday under the Bihar State Teacher Transfer Rules, 2026, enables surplus teachers to register and submit their preferred schools for transfer.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari said 14,796 surplus teachers have successfully submitted online applications for transfer. Another 7,795 teachers have completed their application forms and saved them on the portal but are yet to submit them, taking the total number of teachers who have initiated the process to 22,591. Additionally, 2,142 teachers have applied for mutual transfers.