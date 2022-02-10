Surat girl aces CA Final December 2021 exams, says happy to join toppers’ list

Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala from Surat in Gujarat has aced the CA Final December exam 2021, following the results trend from May 2021 when 19-year-old Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district was the topper. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA Final and Foundation 2021 result Thursday.

“I was aiming to attempt the CA exams in May 2021 but had to delay due to the pandemic,” Beriwala told indianexpress.com.

Beriwala, who completed her BCom degree last year from Surat’s SD Jain International College, got 640 out of 800 marks in the new scheme of CA Final exams. “Recently, female toppers have ruled the scoreboard. It is just an indication that girls can do anything if given a chance. Parents’ support is the key,” she added.

Her father, Chauthmal Beriwala, runs a textile business and her mother Asha Beriwala is a homemaker.

Beriwala continued with her preparations online when coaching centres and educational institutions were closed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. While online learning can be stressful for many, for Beriwala, it worked wonders. “Everything moved online but it was an advantage for me. I got more time for self-study,” she said.

Also Read | ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results 2021 declared: How to check

She also has a suggestion for those who are preparing for the exam. “I would advise aspirants to stick to the ICAI study material and not get diverted by multiple resources,” she said.

As many as 32,888 students registered for the CA final exam (Old Course) and 95,213 for the new one.