Surat: DNH govt college reopens with 50% attendance

On the first day of reopening, 50 per cent of the students were present in the college. Express Photo/ Representational

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Government College in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) reopened on Monday after more than eight months since it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the first day of reopening, 50 per cent of the students were present in the college. The authorities said that the college will function following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), as per the Covid protocol.

The college has 1,700 students studying in BCom, BSc, and BA courses. The authorities had taken consent in written from the parents of the students and permission from the health department before reopening the institution.

“We have made changes in the college timings and 50 per cent of students are called in one batch which starts in the morning till lunch hours and after lunch hours, the second batch starts. We are also calling students on alternate days,” Principal Dr. Bhagvan Jha said.

Sources said that during last week, the entire college had been sanitized and Covid-19 test of 82 teaching and non-teaching staff were done and all of them have tested negative. Facility for Covid-19 testing has been made in the college premises.

“The students have to sanitise their hands before entering the college, and they will have to undergo thermal screening,“ said Jha. “We appointed made floor incharges who will check if students are gathering at one place. Only one student is allowed to sit on a bench. Students should wear masks inside the classroom. We have instructed students to bring water from their homes,” he said.

Sources said that at present there are 300 students studying in first year B. Com, 120 first year students in BA and 130 students in first year B.Sc. DNH and Daman and Diu health director Dr V K Das said, “At present there are 12 active Covid cases in DNH and till date, only one death has been reported. The number of cases are going done and the recovery rate in DNH is 99.37 per cent.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd