Supreme Court’s verdict on NEET PG 2022, state board results and more: Top education news last week

One of the biggest decisions that took place in the education sector this week was the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the plea regarding postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam. In addition to that, state boards released results of board classes and universities are extending registration deadlines after NTA, too, extended registration deadline for CUET 2022.

NEET PG 2022

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking postponement of the 2022 NEET-Post Graduate examinations, saying any change to the May 21 date “will create chaos and uncertainty and deficiency of doctors in hospitals”.

Medical students had been protesting from the last week of April and had also gathered at a site near the Jantar Mantar on May 8, 2022, urging the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to postpone the NEET PG exam, which is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2022.

After repeated requests from several organisations, such as Indian Medical Association, ABVP and many more, the Supreme Court decided to not extend the exam date. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the registration for NEET-PG 2022 was closed on March 25 and more than 2 lakh doctors who registered for the exam will be put to prejudice if it is further postponed. “The academic schedule has already been delayed by over four months… Any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors. Only two sets of doctors are there this year. The request cannot be granted,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIIMS also announced the results for the July 2022 session for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session on May 14, 2022 (Saturday). Results for the INI-CET July session exam are now available on the official AIIMS website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

State board results

— Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board results

The Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) results of Class 12 Science with an overall pass percentage of 72.02 per cent in Gandhinagar, in the later half of this week. However, schools and students had expected a higher pass percentage and a better result. “At the time of exams, no student feared or faced difficulty in attempting the questions. Overall, the exams were easier as compared to the previous years. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps, the students lost the practice of writing,” said Rakesh Patel, principal of Tripada High School.

— Bihar School Examination Board

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), this week, released answer keys for final compartment and special examinations of Intermediate (or class 12) and Matric (or class 10) 2022. For both classes — class 10 and class 12 —, the answer key has only been released for 50 per cent objective questions of the final compartment and special examinations 2022.

For class 12, students were given time till 5 pm of May 11, 2022 to raise objections, if any. Meanwhile, class 10 students can raise objections before 5 pm of May 16, 2022.

— Chhattisgarh Board

The Chhattisgarh board CGBSE declared the class 10, 12 results for the year 2022 on May 14, 2022 through a press conference that began at 12 pm on Saturday. Results were announced by state’s Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

This year, exams were held after a year as no offline exams were conducted in 2021. The passing percentage this year is lower than the pass percentage of 2020 as 74.23 per cent of students have cleared the class 10 exams and 79.30 per cent have passed the class 12 exams. For the first time, the toppers of class 10 and 12 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride, as announced by state’s Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, a few days ago in a press conference.

— Karnataka SSLC result 2022

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the results release date and time for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022. The result is scheduled to be released on May 19 . All those students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Registration deadline extended

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has released a new schedule for the entrance tests for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, according to which entrance exams for this central university will now commence on June 11 and conclude on July 8, 2022.

In addition to this, the university has also extended the registration deadline for JMI undergraduate, postgraduate admission 2022. Now, candidates have time till May 25, 2022 to apply for the UG and PG courses in Jamia. Interested candidates can visit the Jamia’s official website — jmi.ac.in — to apply for these UG and PG courses.

Meanwhile, the University of Delhi (DU) has extended the last date of registration for postgraduate admissions. Interested candidates now have time till June 10, 2022 to register for PG courses at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. “It is hereby notified that the date of registration for Postgraduate admission has been extended upto 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022),” the official notice read. “This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

GUJCET 2022

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2022 examination was conducted on April 18, 2022 in an offline pen and paper mode at centres across the state. The GSHSEB released the answer key on April 28, 2022 and candidates were given time till April 30 to raise challenges.

Sharda University questioned

In a letter to the vice-chancellor of Sharda University on Monday, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain sought an action taken report on the matter, giving in detail steps being taken to ensure “non-recurrence of such incidents in future”.

“It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission through print and electronic media that an objectionable question was part of the question paper in the examination for first year BA Political Science (Hons) in your university,” Jain wrote. “It has also been noticed that students objected to the question and filed complaint with the University.