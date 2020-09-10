Supreme Court: Won’t hear fresh pleas against NEET

The court was hearing three petitions against conducting the exam on September 13. (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a fresh batch of petitions against conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on September 13 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain,” said a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, adding that the authorities will take all steps to ensure the safety of those appearing for the medical entrance.

The court was hearing three petitions against conducting the exam on September 13.

“Everything is over now. Review has also been dismissed,” Justice Bhushan said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.