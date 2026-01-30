Behind Supreme Court’s concerns with UGC’s equity rules – ragging, segregation, caste definitions, and sub-group protection

Left-backed groups such as the All India Students’ Association and the Students’ Federation of India held marches across Delhi University campuses demanding that the stalled regulations be implemented.

Written by: Deepto Banerjee
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 09:17 PM IST
UGC Equity Regulations: Students were split on the Supreme Court stay order, while many criticising, and a section arguing the that rules were unclearUGC Equity Regulations: Students were split on the Supreme Court stay order, while many criticising, and a section arguing the that rules were unclear (AI generated collage)
The UGC’s renewed emphasis on equality and non-discrimination in higher education has drawn pushback not only from sections of the student community but also from parts of the academic fraternity. What was purported to be an attempt to strengthen safeguards against caste-based discrimination on campuses has instead opened up questions around definitions, scope and institutional impact. The unease eventually reached the Supreme Court, which stayed the University Grants Commission’s newly notified equality regulations, flagging concerns around caste-based discrimination – an issue the UGC itself sought to address through the new rules.

Hearing pleas against the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, the apex court described the framework as prima facie vague with potentially sweeping consequences, and said the possibility of misuse could not be ruled out. The court’s intervention set the stage for a wider examination of how discrimination is to be identified, addressed and prevented within India’s universities.

The UGC notified these equity regulations on January 13, 2026, replacing a largely advisory anti-discrimination framework first enshrined in UGC’s 2012 regulations with a binding structure that mandates institutional mechanisms like Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, helplines and monitoring bodies.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi framed four substantial questions of law on whether the regulations’ core definitions and provisions are rational.

The order highlighted ambiguity in how caste-based discrimination is defined, segregation might play out in campus arrangements, lack of procedural safeguards for extremely backward sub-groups, and the omission of ragging – a specific form of harassment recognised in earlier rules – from the current framework.

The rules that were in place earlier, since 2012, addressed a wider spectrum of discriminatory acts – including specific categories like ragging, harassment and victimisation – and defined discrimination more broadly across religion, caste, gender, disability and other grounds. By contrast, the 2026 version separately defines “caste-based discrimination” as discrimination only against members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) while also retaining a broad definition of general discrimination. Critics say this dual system is inconsistent and potentially exclusionary – a point the Supreme Court signalled for closer scrutiny.

Politicians crossed party lines

Across the political spectrum, reactions to the Supreme Court’s stay and the broader controversy have been mixed. Several Opposition parties welcomed the court’s step as correcting a flawed process that lacked adequate stakeholder consultation and had stirred social tensions.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati called the stay appropriate given the unrest the new rules had generated, while Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Ranjit Ranjan reiterated that the regulations were poorly defined and should be examined by a parliamentary panel to prevent divisions among students.

Trinamool Congress’s Kalyan Banerjee echoed concerns about constitutional validity. However, not all Opposition voices agreed: CPI(ML) Liberation argued that caste and racial discrimination remain everyday realities on campuses and that equity safeguards are essential rather than disposable.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the original regulations – albeit with calls for their strengthening – saying they were a welcome step toward reforming a higher education system scarred by discrimination and institutional apathy, noting issues such as student suicides and harassment faced by marginalised groups. He stressed that equity provisions should not be diluted under pressure and that genuine safeguards remain an unavoidable necessity.

Amid these reactions, BJP insiders, according to the PTI, were contemplating their next steps as the issue put the party at odds with a section of the student community and political critics.

However, Union ministers defended the stay, calling it significant for protecting cultural unity and balance, emphasising that concerns about misuse and clarity must be resolved at the policy level.

How student groups responded

The controversy ignited on-ground protests at leading universities. Student unions and politically affiliated campus groups expressed disagreement with the stay and called for an immediate enactment and even legislative backing for anti-discrimination protections.

At Jawaharlal Nehru University, the JNUSU demonstrated and invoked slogans in solidarity with the ‘Rohith Act’ – a reference to legislative proposals inspired by the 2016 suicide of student Rohith Vemula, which many activists view as emblematic of persistent caste bias.

Across Delhi University, Left-backed groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held marches demanding that the stalled regulations be implemented and extended more robustly to address steeply rising complaints of discrimination – figures that critics note have climbed sharply in recent years.

While many student bodies stated they were dejected with the stay by the Supreme Court, other student factions, including some aligned with the ruling establishment, welcomed the court’s intervention, arguing the rules lacked clarity and could be misused against general category students.

(With inputs from agencies)

