Supreme Court to Maharashtra: Finish counselling for PG medical courses by June 14

A vacation bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the state to issue advertisements in local newspapers having wide publication for counselling for admission and also specify that it would be the “final round of counselling”.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to complete by June 14 the final round of counselling for admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses in the 2019-20 academic year.

A vacation bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the state to issue advertisements in local newspapers having wide publication for counselling for admission and also specify that it would be the “final round of counselling”. It directed that the entire process of counselling be completed on or before June 14 and admission be given on the basis of merit.

