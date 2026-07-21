Supreme Court to hear plea challenging CBSE’s Gulf students evaluation policy

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea challenging the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) March 27 assessment scheme for regular Class 12 students in Gulf countries whose board examinations were cancelled due to the Iran-US conflict.

Last week, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, informed a Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and PB Varale that the Board would file its response to the petition. The Bench then posted the matter for hearing next week.

On July 8, the apex court had agreed to examine a petition filed by 30 regular students from Gulf countries challenging the assessment policy and had issued notices to the Centre and the CBSE. The court had directed that a copy of the petition be served on the Solicitor General.