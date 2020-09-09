Supreme Court to hear fresh plea to postpone NEET today

NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13 (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. The plea also seeks an increase in a number of exam centres, to hold the exam in 5-6 shifts, and conduct a re-exam. NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13 for over 15.9 lakh students across 3843 centres.

Unlike JEE Main held recently, NEET is a paper and pen-based exam and is held only in a single shift across India. While JEE is held twice a year, NEET is held only once. Earlier, the SC had dismissed the postponement plea for both JEE and NEET stating that “Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.” While the JEE has been conducted as per schedule, the NEET is yet to take place.

Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah will hear the petitions today.

The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) claims that it has increased the number of exam centres to hold the exam amid social distancing norms. NTA also claims to have provided sanitisation of exam halls, masks, gloves etc at the exam centres. For NEET, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12, now, the NTA said in an official notice.

NEET is a single entrance exam for Indian students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses. The exam was recently made mandatory for students seeking to go abroad to study medicine as the minimum qualification exam.

