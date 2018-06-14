Supreme Court refuses to stay UPPSC mains exam to be held on June 18

Earlier, more than hundreds of candidates had filed petitions at the Allahabad High Court alleging irregularities in the preliminary question paper. (File Photo) Earlier, more than hundreds of candidates had filed petitions at the Allahabad High Court alleging irregularities in the preliminary question paper. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains Examination. The Supreme Court also set aside the Allahabad High Court judgment that has ordered the UPPSC to re-evaluate the answer scripts of upper subordinate services preliminary examination.

The court was hearing a petition filed by students seeking a stay on the Mains Exams that are to be held on June 18.

According to PTI, a vacation bench comprising Justices Uday Umesh Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the High Court order.

“We allow the appeal of the UPPSC and set aside the high court order. The petitions seeking a stay of mains examination are dismissed,” the bench said.

Earlier, more than hundreds of candidates had filed petitions at the Allahabad High Court alleging irregularities in the preliminary question paper. The students alleged that answers to several of the questions were incorrect.

The UPPSC was then instructed by the Allahabad High Court to re-evaluate the answer scripts of upper subordinate services preliminary examination. The official notification for the same was issued on February 22, 2017, by a two bench judge comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Saral Srivastava.

The UPPSC preliminary examinations were held in 2017.

