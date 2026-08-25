Supreme Court refuses reopening CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal, says ‘if you don’t use the bus, you miss it’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to direct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reopen its portal for re-evaluation and verification of Class 12 answer sheets for students who raised concerns over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The court said the window had been made available to all candidates for a specified period and reopening it could lead to fresh claims.

The hearing came amid continued scrutiny of CBSE’s examination and evaluation processes. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy to review CBSE’s academic, examination and administrative processes. The meeting focused on improving efficiency, transparency and support for students and teachers. The CBSE’s OSM system faced continued backlash this year following complaints about its implementation and evaluation of scanned answer sheets. Former CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred in June amid scrutiny over the procurement and rollout of the system.