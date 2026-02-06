SC expresses concern over NEET PG 2025 negative cut-offs, asks Centre to file affidavit explaining reduction

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the reduction of NEET PG 2025 qualifying cut-offs to zero and negative marks. The court observed that a “minus 40” benchmark itself raises questions, even as the Centre repeatedly cited vacant postgraduate medical seats to justify the reduction.

Explaining what transpired during the hearing, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, appearing for the petitioners, told indianexpress.com that the Bench was not convinced by the government’s argument that lowering the cut-offs was necessary only to ensure seats do not remain vacant.

“The Bench said that it also has concerns about a minus 40 cut-off, and that such a level cannot be acceptable,” Singh said. “The Union of India repeatedly kept saying that seats are lying vacant. The Bench acknowledged that seats may be vacant, but questioned the extent to which standards are being reduced.”