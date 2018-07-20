NEET 2018: SC stays Madras HC order awarding grace marks to students who took exam in Tamil

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court had on July 10 ordered CBSE to award 196 grace marks to NEET students who had opted to write the examination in the Tamil language on account of error in translation. (Representational Image) The Madurai bench of Madras High Court had on July 10 ordered CBSE to award 196 grace marks to NEET students who had opted to write the examination in the Tamil language on account of error in translation. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court order awarding grace marks to the students who took National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018, days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) moved the apex court in this regard. The high court on July 10 directed the board to award 196 marks to NEET students who took the medical entrance exam in Tamil.

According to the high court order, the CBSE has to award four marks each for 49 questions to roughly 24,000 examinees on account of ambiguities in the Tamil translation of the said questions. The Board was given two weeks to bring out a fresh list of qualified candidates.

CBSE conducts NEET on behalf of the Health Ministry and the counselling process for admissions is currently underway.

The government has already stated that implementing the high court order could lead to more litigation as it would push a large number of candidates out of the current merit list. That apart, awarding an additional 196 marks to those who took the test in Tamil could also result in some candidates scoring more than the total marks. The NEET-2018 paper, for admission to medical and dental colleges, had 180 questions with total 720 marks.

“Moreover, the NEET bulletin clearly states that candidates opting for regional languages will be given a bi-lingual question paper and, in case of any ambiguity in translation, the English version will be treated as final,” a source in the HRD Ministry had told The Indian Express explaining one of the grounds on which the CBSE approached the apex court against the High Court order on July 16.

