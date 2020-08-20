Supreme Court dismisses plea to cancel CBSE compartment exams, asks students to file new petition

CBSE is yet to release the dates of compartment exams. (Representational image)

The Supreme Court has today dismissed the plea filed by a group of students seeking cancellation of the CBSE compartmental exams. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna observed that a separate petition needs to be filed since the board has issued a clarification regarding why they need to hold these exams.

The apex court has asked parties to file a fresh writ petition if they seek to challenge the CBSE’s decision for conducting compartment exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has, however, not issued any dates for these exams. In a notice released earlier this month, CBSE stated, “If the compartment exams are not conducted, the future of a large number of candidates will be adversely affected.” The board also said that the requests received in the form of representations for not holding exams cannot be acceded by the CBSE.

When CBSE had decided not to hold all the board exams and release the result based on the best of three formulae, it had then in the SC said that it will give chance to students to appear for an exam in case they are not satisfied with the new assessment formulae. The compartment exam otherwise is only for the students who failed in one or two exams.

This plea which was heard today was an application filed in an already disposed off writ petition. The court has asked parties to file a fresh writ petition if they seek to challenge the CBSE decision for conducting compartment exams amid #COVID19 #SupremeCourt@cbseindia29 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 20, 2020

Recently, All India Students Association (AISA) wrote a letter to the education minister seeking cancellation of these exams. The letter read, “Students feel wronged as a large number of candidates have been granted marks without having to sit for exams. They have been given extremely generous marks without having to perform.” AISA claims that students are demanding grace marks or promotion based on internal assessment.

