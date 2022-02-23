Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for Class 10, 12

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all state boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Rejecting the appeal, the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar said these kinds of petitions are misleading and give false hope to students.

A writ petition was filed in the top court a few days ago on behalf of school students protesting against the decision of conducting offline exams under the CBSE, ICSE, NIOS, and several other such education boards in states.

“It’s a difficult time for students,” Anubha Shrivastava Saha, the petitioner told indianexpress.com. “These students too will suffer like last 2 years batch due to delay in academic year once they take admission in Universities.”

She also brought back light on the delay in board exam results and said such “delay in declaration of results will have severe implications”.

The plea was filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an advocate and child rights activist, along with the Student Union of Odisha-NYCS as the second petitioner. Thousands of students came together to sign Google forms regarding their protest, and the petitioners randomly selected two students from each state from those records, talked to them over the phone and then added their names to the plea.

