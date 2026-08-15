SC asks CBSE to protect students affected by OSM evaluation; next hearing on Aug 21

Thousands of students across India have found themselves trapped this month in a widening crisis triggered by the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new On-Screen Marking system, or OSM. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on August 21 a plea seeking directions to the Centre and the CBSE to frame regulations for conducting exams through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The CBSE’s OSM evaluation system is a digital grading method where teachers assess scanned copies of physical answer sheets on a computer instead of checking physical paper scripts.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench that some students have passed their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams and subsequently appeared for entrance examinations for other courses.

He said these students have not secured the minimum marks needed for admission due to their CBSE scores and some of the courses have already commenced.