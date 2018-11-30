Supreme Court clears candidates above 25 for NEET 2019

Candidates older than 25 years can apply and take the 2019 NEET undergraduate exams for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, the Supreme Court ordered on Thursday.

Advertising

Hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Medical Council of India’s (MCI) decision to fix an upper age limit for NEET for admission to medical colleges, a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said such candidates will take the exam provisionally and the matter will be subject to the final outcome of the case pending before it.

Allowing the relief, it also asked the National Testing Agency which conducts the exams to keep its portal “open for one week to enable such petitioners/candidates to apply for the NEET-UGS 2019 examination”.

The last date for submitting forms was November 30.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier notified the upper age limit of 25 for general and 30 years for reserved category candidates for applying for the NEET-UG exams.