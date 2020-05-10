Super 30s Anand Kumar to JEE Main aspirants: ‘Turn lockdown period into an opportunity’

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

With the HRD Minister announcing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam date, founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar suggests that aspirants focus on self-study and appear for as many mock tests as possible. Now that students have nearly two months’ time, they should deeply study each chapter on their own and understand concepts, he advised.

Kumar remarked that most students tend to mug up a formula without having an understanding of how it was formed. This is an ideal opportunity to learn how and why these concepts were created. “One might crack JEE Main or other entrance exams by memorising the formula without understanding the concept. However, it is important to understand the logic behind each formula or you may forget what you learnt. So, use your quarantine wisely by focusing on concepts and how these equations were formed,” he said.

The JEE Main is held in January and April. While the January exams results are out, the April exam was postponed and will now be held from July 18 to July 23.

In video| HRD announces revised dates for JEE Main

Anand pointed out that students usually complain about balancing board exams and entrance tests. “During the lockdown, make a timetable and follow it strictly. Divide your time in revising chapters and plan how many hours should be given to mock tests,” he recommended.

If an aspirant is preparing for any subject, they should select the most basic concept book, said Kumar. “According to famous mathematician David Hilbert, simpler books attract the most. So, restart your self-study following basic concept books at first. Try to learn the reason behind each concept, for example, why the area of the triangle is ‘half base times height’,” he explained.

He also counseled JEE aspirants to enjoy solving problems and create a similar problem from the one they have solved. “Try to solve one single problem in multiple ways. This is the best time to test your knowledge and preparation level,” he said.

Read| Screenshots of questions allegedly taken during JEE Main January exam found online, NTA denies leak

Anand Kumar is also using social media to post maths problems to engage aspirants. “Keep reading until you understand. If you still find difficulty then take the help of some other book. After understanding the concept, make notes and keep revising it. For problems or concepts, you can answer immediately, mark one star against it. Those which you find more difficult, mark two stars while a three star for the toughest problem. In the second revision, focus on concepts marked two and three stars and, in the subsequent revision, just focus on three-star chapters. Make short notes that you should read every day,” said Kumar.

The Super 30 coaching founder recently wrote to the Union Human Resource Development Ministry demanding a separate education channel. “During lockdown, I have watched tutorials available on YouTube. The aspirants can take the help of an online medium. However, for the underprivileged who have no access to smartphones or laptops, the government should start an exclusive education channel — just like the Krishi Darshan for farmers. This will be a game-changer as the COVID-19 will affect school education for another year-and-half,” noted Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd