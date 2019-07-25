Super 30’s Anand Kumar to conduct virtual classes for Delhi govt schools’ JEE aspirants

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that ‘Super 30’ fame Anand Kumar will conduct a virtual class every month for classes 11 and 12 students of government-run schools in the Capital. Kumar is a Patna-based mathematician who is known for training talented economically-backward students in Bihar for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) every year with commendable success rate.

He along with Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio as well, visited Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar. The education minister tweeted that Anand Kumar has agreed to take one class every month for Delhi government school students. This will be held online for students of class 11 and 12.

Am also happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11, 12 students of our schools (3/3) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

“I will conduct a virtual class every month for all students of grades 11 and 12, studying in Delhi’s government schools. For students hoping to seek admission to IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), this will be a golden opportunity. I advise students to have courage to achieve their dreams,” Kumar told PTI.

“I too had studied in a government school as a child. But today, the condition of government schools across the country has deteriorated to such an extent that there is a huge gap between private and government schools,” he said.

Kumar said the government schools in Delhi give him hope. “These schools are equipped to match up to private schools and I have a desire to learn in the students here. Delhi’s government schools give us a model that needs to be urgently replicated across the country,” he said.

Both Kumar and Sisodia witnessed the ‘happiness class’ being conducted in Delhi government schools. The ‘happiness’ period consists of 45 minutes. Each class reportedly begins with a five-minute meditation session. The happiness period also includes value education and mental exercises, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said students usually want to meet filmstars but today they have the opportunity to meet someone whose life has inspired even the celebrities. Sisodia also announced that the Hrithik Roshan starrer film ‘Super 30’, based on Kumar’s life, will be made tax-free in Delhi.

JEE is an entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). It conducted in two parts – Mains and Advanced. Those who clear Mains can seek admission in NIT and other state-based colleges while those who clear the Advanced get to take admission in IITs. The Mains – is also prerequisite to appear for advanced – is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) while IITs take turn to host the Advanced exam.

— With inputs from PTI