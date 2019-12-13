Super 30’s Anand Kumar among most searched personalities on Google

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Mathematician Anand Kumar is the fourth most searched personality in the country this year. He hit the headlines this year for his biopic Super 30, which starred Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Kumar trended the most in July, which was the month his biopic released. The film collected over Rs 100 crore this year.

Google has released its Year in Search 2019, which gives a list of top 10 most searched personalities in the country. The most searched Indians are IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and former cricket all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Kumar said he felt indebted to the countrymen for the love and affection shown to him over the years.

Through Super 30, Anand Kumar coaches bright underprivileged students to crack the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main and JEE Advanced — to secure admission in the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology. In the last 18 years, he has mentored over 500 students for free.

The ‘Super 30’ fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited at a function on the eve of India’s Republic Day celebrations in New York in January, the organisation of non-resident Indians said in a statement. Last month, Kumar was invited by the Cambridge Union to deliver a lecture at Cambridge University, the institution in which he had wished to pursue his education but could not, despite getting admission, for want of money.

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was among the top searches of Indians in 2019. NEET was ranked as the seventh top searched topic in Goggle this year, while the top five slots were booked by India versus South Africa, Cameron Boyce, Copa Aerica, Bangladesh versus India and iPhone 11.

