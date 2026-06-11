Super 30 founder Anand Kumar launches free education platform

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has announced the launch of a new digital learning platform, Super Infinity, aimed at making mathematics education more accessible and engaging for students across the world.
The programme will begin on June 12, 2026, and will focus on basic mathematics at the school level as well as higher. According to Kumar, there will be courses for all kinds of learners, examinations, and competitive exams. The classes will be free of cost for all. They will be available on the Super Infinity YouTube channel at superinfinityofficial and the website superinfinity.com.
Kumar introduced the programme on the YouTube channel of Super Infinity. He said that the initiative goes beyond conventional online teaching and seeks to transform the way students learn mathematics. According to him, the platform will use animation, storytelling, and music-based learning techniques to simplify mathematical concepts and make the subject more enjoyable for learners.
“Super Infinity will not only be an online class but a movement and a global effort to teach students mathematics through animation, stories, and music,” Kumar said.
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The platform will also focus on motivating students through inspirational content. Kumar announced that Super Infinity plans to produce inspirational films designed to encourage young learners and help them overcome academic and personal challenges.
Kumar is known for establishing the Super 30 programme in Patna, which provides free coaching, accommodation, and study support to economically disadvantaged students preparing for the competitive entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Highlighting the broader vision behind the new venture, Kumar said that while Super 30 directly benefited a limited number of students each year, digital technology would enable Super Infinity to reach millions of learners across geographical boundaries.
“This educational platform will enrich not only 30 students but millions of others worldwide through digital reach,” he said.
In recognition of his contributions to education, Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2023. His work and the success of Super 30 have also been featured in several national and international publications. His efforts have also been adapted into a Hindi movie, Super 30, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, released in 2019.