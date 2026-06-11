Super 30 founder Anand Kumar launches free education platform

The programme will begin from June 12, 2026 and will focus on basic mathematics at the school level as well as higher (Image: superinfinityofficial on YouTube)

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has announced the launch of a new digital learning platform, Super Infinity, aimed at making mathematics education more accessible and engaging for students across the world.

The programme will begin on June 12, 2026, and will focus on basic mathematics at the school level as well as higher. According to Kumar, there will be courses for all kinds of learners, examinations, and competitive exams. The classes will be free of cost for all. They will be available on the Super Infinity YouTube channel at superinfinityofficial and the website superinfinity.com.

Kumar introduced the programme on the YouTube channel of Super Infinity. He said that the initiative goes beyond conventional online teaching and seeks to transform the way students learn mathematics. According to him, the platform will use animation, storytelling, and music-based learning techniques to simplify mathematical concepts and make the subject more enjoyable for learners.