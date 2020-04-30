Super 30 fame Anand Kumar writes to HRD, asks for educational TV channel

Anand Kumar urged the minister to come up with an exclusive 24×7 Doordarshan education channel, like the DD Kisan Anand Kumar urged the minister to come up with an exclusive 24×7 Doordarshan education channel, like the DD Kisan

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar urged the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to start an exclusive channel for education to cater to the needs of underprivileged children who do not have access to digital resources.

Kumar has written to the minister that an exclusive Doordarshan education channel would be of immense help to the “lakhs of students from the underprivileged sections of the society, who can’t easily avail the online facility during the lockdown period in the wake of COVOD-19 pandemic.”

“Though many institutions are trying to adopt online means, it is not immediately feasible keeping in view the huge variation in the socio-economic condition,” he wrote. “It requires a decent system or a smartphone and good internet connectivity, all of which come at a cost. All the institutions are also not prepared for online education, though many of them are trying their best,” the letter points out.

Proposing a solution, he said, “Every household has a television set and having an exclusive DD education channel, with separate time slots for different classes, will be easily accessible to people of all economic strata across the country.”

Urging the minister to come up with an exclusive 24×7 Doordarshan education channel, like DD Kisan, which is devoted to the needs of farmers, he wrote that it could be a ‘game-changer for students without any extra cost to them’.

“It can also have motivational talks and counselling sessions for students. It can also teach them about online benefits to groom them for the future. But most importantly, it can cater to the educational needs of students,” he added.

