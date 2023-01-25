Super 25 awardees felicitated at Veer Gatha 2.0 event

On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated 25 winners of Veer Gatha 2.0 at an event in New Delhi.

The winners were awarded a prize money of Rs 10,000, a medal, and a certificate.

During the event, the education minister called for further expanding project Veer Gatha and integrating the stories of the ‘brave hearts’ in the school curriculum in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Also read | Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations increase by 15 lakh; over 38 lakh registered

Pradhan expressed his confidence that the life stories of the brave hearts will inspire students to do good for themselves and contribute to nation-building in various ways.

The defence minister congratulated the winners and commended their bravery, zeal, and creativity. “Such projects will play a crucial role in infusing values of morality and bravery along with education among students,” said Singh.

Param Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar narrated his real-life story of the Kargil war where he overcame all odds and played a crucial role in India’s historic victory.

The event was attended by MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

Advertisement

The event was attended by over 100 NCC cadets and students from Army Public Schools and Cantonment Boards. Students and teachers from over 500 schools attended the event virtually.

Veer Gatha 2.0 was the second edition of project Veer Gatha. It was jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.