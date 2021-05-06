Summer vacations in Karnataka schools till June 14

Schools will remain closed till June 14 in Karnataka. The department of public instruction has revised the schedule for the academic year 2021-22 due to spike in Covid-19 cases. As per the new schedule, the new academic year will commence from June 15. The SSLC exam will be held from June 21 to July 5.

The high school teachers will have to conduct revision classes for SSLC students preparing for exam from June 1-14. Meanwhile, the state government has deferred II PU exams and decided to promote I PU students to higher classes.

However, the government is yet to announce any change to the . Earlier, Kumar had announced that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.