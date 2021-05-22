Summer vacations declared for all schools in Punjab from May 24

All schools across the state will remain closed for summer vacations from May 24 to June 23.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Saturday, announced that all schools including government, semi-government and private schools across the state will remain closed for summer vacations from May 24 to June 23.

The cabinet minister said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the educational institutions were already closed for students and now for a period of one month, schools will remain closed for teachers and other staff.

As per the minister, “Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government has continuously been taking precautionary measures for the safety of people in the pandemic.”

He further said that apart from taking necessary steps to ensure safety, their government has also worked hard to uplift the standard of education in schools which is visible from increase in admissions and improvement in results.

Since the closure of schools from last year due to COVID, teachers of the education department have been teaching students with the help of various online modes including mobile applications and TV channels. He added that this year, the teachers have also been helping the students in every possible way to complete the remaining syllabus.

The cabinet minister also appealed to the teachers to stay connected with the students during vacations and aware students and parents as well regarding the safety protocol to be followed to avert the contamination of coronavirus.