Summer vacation for educational institutions in Odisha from April 18 due to heatwave conditions

The Odisha government Tuesday announced summer vacations for all educational institutions in the state from April 18 in view of the prevailing heatwave.

“The state government has decided to prepone the summer vacation in schools and other educational institutions in view of the prevailing heatwave condition,” Special Relief Commissioner B P Sethi said.

Summer vacation in schools was earlier scheduled to start from May 6, he said.

On Monday, as many as 12 places in the state recorded maximum temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius. The coal town of Talcher was the hottest at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the state, particularly the western districts, are witnessing heatwave conditions since the last couple of days.

The regional meteorological office has said that no major change in day temperatures across the state is likely in the next two days.