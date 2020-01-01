Study your handwriting to pick a New Year resolution and keep it

Study your handwriting to what and how to change this New Year. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) Study your handwriting to what and how to change this New Year. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

— Written by Vinit Bansode

It’s that time of the year again when you take stock of your life, reflect on shortcomings and pledge to start afresh from the 1st of January. While there are some genuine resolutions made on the new year, these are also the most ‘broken’ resolutions. From pledging to adopt a healthier lifestyle to giving more of ourselves to our near and dear ones, our resolutions are like milestones set by our conscience to follow a positive path.

Psychologists estimate that approximately 50 per cent of the population makes resolutions each year, which are primarily focused on weight loss, starting a fitness routine, quitting smoking and better money management. Alas, a few months into the new year, most of these are broken, due to several reasons, leading us back where we started. And the struggle begins again.

Why do resolutions fail?

Resolutions are a form of cultural closure, an effort to renew oneself. People make resolutions as a way of motivating themselves. Having said that, people are not ready to change their habits, particularly bad habits, and that accounts for the high failure rate. Making resolutions work involves changing behaviour and in order to do that, you have to change your thinking.

When goals are set, we are to make them specific and time-bound. But it turns out that those characteristics are precisely the reasons goals can fail. A specific, time-bound goal drives behaviour that’s narrowly focused and often leads to either cheating or myopia. Yes, we often reach the goal, but at what cost?

How can Graphology analysis and changing your handwriting help?

Graphology can detect and set an alarm prior to you setting the resolution. For example:

– Checking if your handwriting is larger than usual. In that case, your ‘characters’ do not support your consideration to resolutions.

– People with many friends often display a need to be loved and appreciated, which is reflected in their handwriting. Such people hate to be tied down to resolutions that require monotonous repetition because they cannot stay focused.

– People who have big handwriting do not worry about small things. They are quick to leave behind unpleasant experiences and get on with life. This would explain giving little importance to a small but significant change in life that was their resolution but then they simply didn’t find it meaningful enough to hold on.

Changing the way you write can change your approach to life and, of course, new year resolution. Graphology is proven science that can express the current thought pattern of a person by the way they present their writings. It’s not the written matter, it’s the handwriting that needs to be read.

The way to change is not merely to compel oneself to follow the resolution. Instead, a small graphology exercise on focus can help bring about the change! Every morning as soon as you wake up, make a habit to write a little something, giving heavy pressure on the paper. This needs to be done first thing in the morning before you get involved reading the newspaper or responding to notifications on your smartphone. This will tremendously help improving focus and will help one to put a lot of thought in every action and increase your concentration.

New Year resolutions can be done every beginning of the year but this graphology practice done for a certain tenure, daily, can improve the thought pattern hence improving quality of life. One good habit is better than a verbal resolution. Do think about it and implement it.

— The author is founder of The Graphology Research Institute

