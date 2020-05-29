IND-SAT: Study in India entrance test postponed till July

IND SAT is the entrance exam for foreign students to study in India (Representational Image) IND SAT is the entrance exam for foreign students to study in India (Representational Image)

The Indian Scholastic Assessment or IND-SAT has been postponed to be held in July. The exam was scheduled to take place on May 30, however, it has been postponed and exact dates are yet to be announced. IND-SAT is an online proctored test for foreign students seeking admissions in Indian colleges under ‘Study in India’ programme.

“Considering the current #covidcrisis in the world & upon receiving requests from many international students, we have decided to postpone the IND-SAT exam that was initially scheduled for 30 May’20 to July’20. The date of the examination will be announced soon,” the minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) wrote in a tweet.

Read | Two years of ‘Study in India’ later, number of foreign students sees marginal rise

The exam is a 90-minute online proctored test with multiple-choice questions. It is conducted in English and has the verbal ability, quant, logical reasoning as sub-sections with 40, 25, and 25 marks each. Every right answer gets one mark and there is no negative marking in the exam.

Meanwhile, in a live interaction yesterday, the Minister had clarified that India will welcome foreign students this year. He also said that with Indian colleges and higher education institutes improving their presence in international ranking, the country also aims to host the 7.5 lakh Indian students who used to fly abroad for studies. To enable this, the minister had re-opened the application process for JEE Main – engineering entrance exam till May 31, especially for those who had not applied in India considering foreign education in mind.

Further, foreign universities are offering fee-waivers, scholarships and lot more including provisional admissions without final mark sheet or with a relaxation in mandatory IELTS score to enrol Indian students this year. Most of the varsities are providing education online for the first few terms which have made many Indian students apprehensive about their study abroad plan.

IND-SAT will be held in several countries across sessions including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd