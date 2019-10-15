Yale Young Global Scholars applications open for school children

Yale University has invited applications for the Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS). It is an academic summer enrichment program for outstanding high school students from around the world. Each summer, students from over 125 countries participate in one of five interdisciplinary, two-week sessions. Interested students can apply at the official website, globalscholars.yale.edu.

For 2020, YYGS applications will be read and reviewed on a rolling basis. The deadline for the first pool will be November 12 followed by January 15. For qualified applications, need-based financial aid facility is also available. The students will have to ask their schools to fill their scholarship application, provided within the main form.

Students may attend only one session each summer, but they can indicate preferences for up to three sessions on the YYGS online application.

Yale Young Global Scholars: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 16 years of age by July 19, 2020.

Education: Applicant needs to be a high school sophomore or junior year. The student also needs to be fluent in English.

The application entry should include – activities list, a 500-word essay and a 200-word response. Two fast take responses (140 characters each), official school transcript, two letters of recommendation, application fee, English proficiency score (Duolingo or TOEFL), and need-based aid if needed.

Yale Young Global Scholars: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website globalscholars.yale.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘how to apply’ in the main tab

Step 3: Read instructions, click on ‘apply now’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘create an account’

Step 5: Fill form, register and use these credentials to log-in

Step 6: Fill your details, upload documents

Step 7: Make a payment, submit

Yale Young Global Scholars: Fee

In the early entry, an application fee of US$55 will be applicable while for second pool the fee will be US$70.