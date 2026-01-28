Yale University to scrap fees for UG students from families earning less than $100,000

Yale University is eliminating tuition and other costs for all new undergraduates from families earning less than $100,000 a year, joining a growing number of elite campuses that are slashing costs for middle- and lower-income families.

The Ivy League school announced the change on Tuesday and said it will take effect for students entering this fall. Yale previously waived all expected costs for students from families earning less than $75,000 a year. By raising the limit to $100,000, the university said nearly half of American households with children ages 6 to 17 will qualify.

The new policy also promises to waive tuition — but not all costs — for those with annual incomes under $200,000.