Yale University to scrap fees for UG students from families earning less than $100,000

The new policy also promises to waive tuition — but not all costs — for those with annual incomes under $200,000.

google-preferred-btn
Yale University to cut costs for new UG studentsYale University to cut costs for new UG students (Image: admissions.yale.edu)

Yale University is eliminating tuition and other costs for all new undergraduates from families earning less than $100,000 a year, joining a growing number of elite campuses that are slashing costs for middle- and lower-income families.

The Ivy League school announced the change on Tuesday and said it will take effect for students entering this fall. Yale previously waived all expected costs for students from families earning less than $75,000 a year. By raising the limit to $100,000, the university said nearly half of American households with children ages 6 to 17 will qualify.

The new policy also promises to waive tuition — but not all costs — for those with annual incomes under $200,000.

Read More | Harvard Vs Yale law schools: Which varsity is better for legal studies?

“This strategic investment is central to our mission to educate exceptional students from all backgrounds,” Provost Scott Strobel said adding that the benefits are evident as these talented students enrich the Yale campus and go on to serve their communities after graduation.

Yale follows a wave of prestigious universities that have made similar moves to help widen campus diversity in recent years, including Harvard University, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Last fall, Harvard rolled out a nearly identical policy while Penn moved to make tuition free for families making less than $200,000 annually. Some of the most selective colleges have doubled down on socioeconomic diversity following the Supreme Court’s rejection of affirmative action in college admissions.

Story continues below this ad

By recruiting more low-income students, many hoped to buoy racial diversity without running afoul of the Supreme Court. Many campuses brought record numbers of low-income students to their campuses last fall, though many saw shares of Black and Latino students decrease.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India-EU FTA 2026, India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, India-EU Trade Deal, India-EU Summit New Delhi, India-EU Strategic Partnership, US tariffs on India 2025 impact, Trump trade policies impact, India-EU relations geopolitics, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) India, EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) India, India automobile export tariffs, India spirits and wine trade, India textile exports to EU, Quality Control Orders (QCOs), non-tariff barriers India-EU, economic security, strategic autonomy, India-EU Rapid Response Forum, diversifying Indian exports to Europe, Express Explained,
How shifting trade winds nudged India-EU talks across finish line
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
nudify apps
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email
Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
‘Modern-day princess’ Padmaja Kumari Parmar on not knowing a world without Type 1 diabetes: ‘Being diagnosed at 5 changed life overnight’
Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar diabetes, who is Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Padmaja Kumari Parmar insulin, Padmaja Kumari Parmar Mewar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement