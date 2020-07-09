World will impatiently need you, writes Dean, US-based engineering college to international students

International education is undergoing disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representational image) International education is undergoing disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic (Representational image)

Amid ban on international flights, visa restrictions and the new US policy on international students, the dean of the University of South California, Viterbi School of Engineering, Yannis C. Yortsos has written an open letter to international students or aspirants. In his letter, Yortsos motived students and asked them to “Fight on!”

“I share many of your frustrations at the disruption that COVID-19 has brought to your education, your growth and development, and your plans, and the concerns it has caused you and your families. I understand them fully,” write Yortosos, recalling that he too was an international student at one time.

“As we navigate these uncertain times together, please do not forget that your future as engineering graduates is brighter than ever before. Indeed, an important lesson we learned during this unprecedented crisis is the vital role that science and technology play. Science and technology is vital not only on how to combat this pandemic, but also on how to help us all work, innovate and create a better world as we exit the COVID-19 crisis,” the letter read.

“The world will impatiently need you, your skills, and your mindsets the soonest possible,” he wrote.

Reiterating the earlier statement of the university, the dean said the US-based varsity is “pursuing all possible avenues and options to ensure that your education and degree progress will be affected as minimally as possible by the unprecedented pandemic and the ensuing actions”.

The USC claims that as on July 7, as many as 513 regular classes are currently scheduled, of which 190 are offered in a hybrid mode and 323 online. Nearly half of USC Viterbi graduate courses are being offered digitally. It also claims to start 40 per cent of the Viterbi classes this Fall through a hybrid fashion or in-person mode. The university is also considering designing new courses to help further expand such options.

