World Hindi Day 2021: Here are the top universities across the world that offer Hindi courses

World Hindi Day 2021: World Hindi Day 2021: World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. Hindi is not only the country’s most-spoken language, but it is the third most-spoken language in the world with 615 million speakers after English, Mandarin, according to the UN.

Being one of the most popular languages in the world, there is a huge interest among students from across the world to pursue a career in Hindi language.

READ | How Hindi travelled to these five countries from India

Here’s the list of foreign varsities which offers courses in Hindi

University of Washington: The Department of Asian Languages and Literature of the University of Washington offers both graduate and undergraduate programmes in Hindi. The department offers BA, MA, and PhD degrees in South Asian languages, which covers Hindi, Sanskrit, Chinese, Korean and Japanese as well.

The BA programme in South Asian Language comprises intermediate, advanced Hindi, and Sanskrit courses. According to the varsity, the course will broadly cover topics on derivational morphology of Hindi, a survey of modern Hindi literature – short stories, poetry, novels, drama, advanced conversational Hindi, advanced Hindi readings, studies in medieval Braj literature, studies in medieval avadhi literature, studies in medieval sant literature, studies in medieval Rajasthani literature, the structure of Hindi. The courses have a total of 15 credits.

READ | Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

The university offers programmes in Hindi- BA in South Asian languages, BA in Asian languages and cultures, minor in South Asian languages, minor in Asian languages and cultures, MA and Ph.D. with specialisation in South Asian languages. The varsity is yet to open the admission process this year.

IN VIDEO | हिंदी दिवस: millennial lingo… in Hindi

University of Chicago: The Department of South Asian Languages and Civilisations of the varsity offers first, second, third/fourth-year programmes on Hindi. Apart from it, its BA programme in Humanities Collegiate Division will offer a student to study any of the South Asian languages- Bangla (Bengali), Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Pali, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan, or Urdu for a year.

The varsity also offers content courses on aspects of Hindi literary culture for advanced students. The varsity is now inviting applications for various postgraduate programmes- Visual Arts, Classics, English, Germanic Studies, others. For further details, candidates can check the varsity website — salc.uchicago.edu.

University of London: The School of Languages, Cultures, and Linguistics of the varsity offers both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Hindi. The varsity’s UG programme covers chapters on Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu languages. The postgraduate (MA) programme on South Asian studies and intensive language covers Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit languages.

ALSO READ | Hindi Diwas celebration: How it all began

According to the varsity, “In their first year, students take 30 credits of intensive language instruction in Hindi, Sanskrit or Urdu, and 60 credits in the disciplines and 15 credits open option.” The course fee is £20,930 for overseas students, Rs 20,85,191 for Indian students. The application process is open till June 30, 2021 at soas.ac.uk.

Cornell University: The Department of Asian Studies, Cornell University offers three levels of instruction in Hindi language. The first level is for beginners, while others are for experienced. There is also a placement cell for Hindi learners where students with prior exposure to the Hindi language can take the placement exam.

Besides, the varsity’s undergraduate programme in Asian Studies covers topics on South Asian Poetry and Narrative: From Ghazals to Film. The varsity also offers a fellowship programme in Hindi, Bengali and Tamil. For further details on courses, the candidates can check- asianstudies.cornell.edu.