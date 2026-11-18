A proposed $70,000 fee for recommending an international student for Optional Practical Training (OPT) in the US could make post-study work opportunities financially inaccessible for many students and impose a significant burden on universities, the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, a group of nearly 600 universities and colleges spread across the US, has warned.

The proposed fee, payable by colleges and universities, would rise to $100,000 if a student subsequently seeks another period of OPT, including a STEM OPT extension.

The warning comes amid a decline in international student enrolment in the US. The recently released Open Doors 2026 report found that 11,46,163 international students studied at US higher education institutions in the 2025-26 academic year, a 3 per cent decline from the previous year. A separate Fall 2026 Snapshot, covering 809 institutions, found that international student numbers declined by 9 per cent in the current academic year, with new enrolments falling 15 per cent.

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In a 13-page letter to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the alliance has urged the government to withdraw the proposed fee structure, arguing that it could discourage international applicants, increase university expenditure and weaken the country’s ability to attract global talent.

What is the proposed $70,000 OPT fee?

OPT is a temporary work authorisation available to eligible international students studying in the US on F-1 student visas. It allows them to gain practical work experience related to their field of study, including after completing their degree.

Under the existing framework, eligible students can receive up to 12 months of OPT. Graduates from qualifying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes can apply for a further 24-month extension.

The DHS proposal, published on October 8, 2026, would require institutions certified under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) to pay $70,000 before recommending a student for initial OPT. A subsequent recommendation would attract another $30,000, including for a STEM OPT extension.

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Why are universities opposing it?

The alliance, whose member institutions collectively enroll around five million students, said that the primary concern is that the proposed fees would make access to OPT dependent on a university’s financial capacity rather than a student’s eligibility.

The Alliance argues that institutions would have three options: absorb the costs, seek contributions from students or employers, or stop recommending otherwise eligible students. Each could create financial and academic difficulties.

“Requiring institutions to make substantial payments before recommending otherwise eligible students would create an immense financial barrier to providing the educational experience that U.S. colleges and universities strive to provide.”

The organisation cites estimates suggesting that OPT starts could decline by 79 per cent if universities had to pay the full $100,000 for initial OPT and a subsequent extension. It also argues that even the initial $70,000 payment could discourage universities from recommending students for shorter periods of practical training.

The financial implications could be particularly severe for smaller institutions. The letter cites a private university with fewer than 500 international students, which estimates that the proposed fees could cost it approximately $5.4 million annually. Around 120 of its students and graduates participate in OPT or STEM OPT each year.

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Another public institution, with approximately 6,000 international students, estimates an annual expense of more than $60 million, exceeding a percentage of its operating budget.

Universities would also face additional administrative work, including obtaining financial approvals, arranging payments, maintaining records, and coordinating between international student offices and finance departments.

Could this further affect US institutions?

The Alliance argues that the proposal could make American universities less attractive to international applicants, particularly when other destinations are competing for the same students.

The Open Doors 2026 report already indicates a difficult recruitment environment. Its Fall 2026 Snapshot found that graduate enrolments declined 15%, while OPT participation fell 6 per cent. Institutions also identified visa application processes, travel restrictions, competing study destinations and costs as factors contributing to declining enrolments.

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International students also contribute to the US economy beyond university tuition. Citing NAFSA estimates, the Alliance said they contributed $42.9 billion to the economy and supported 3,55,736 jobs during the 2024-25 academic year. Their spending supports local businesses in housing, dining, retail and transportation.

The proposed fees would put these benefits at risk by making a U.S. education less attractive to prospective students and limiting graduates’ ability to contribute their skills here.

It also points to estimates suggesting a 40 per cent to 82 per cent decline in the share of STEM OPT-eligible students who would seek to remain in the US after graduation if universities had to pay the proposed fees.

The Alliance further questions whether higher charges would improve oversight. It says universities already verify student eligibility, maintain SEVIS records and advise students on programme requirements. Making recommendations more expensive, it argues, would not necessarily make these checks more effective.