US universities flag fall in international student applications, cite visa uncertainty: Survey

More than half of US colleges and universities have reported a decline in international student applications for the 2026 academic year, with visa delays, denials, and uncertainty around immigration policies emerging as major concerns, according to a new survey by the American Council on Education (ACE).

The ACE’s Pulse Point Survey, conducted among college and university presidents in Fall 2026, revealed that institutions are increasingly worried about the impact of changing federal immigration rules on international enrolment, a key source of campus diversity and revenue. The findings come amid broader concerns in the US higher education sector over tightening visa policies and a slowdown in overseas student demand.