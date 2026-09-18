US universities flag fall in international student applications, cite visa uncertainty: Survey

More than half of US colleges and universities have reported a decline in international student applications for the 2026 academic year, with visa delays, denials, and uncertainty around immigration policies emerging as major concerns, according to a new survey by the American Council on Education (ACE).
The ACE’s Pulse Point Survey, conducted among college and university presidents in Fall 2026, revealed that institutions are increasingly worried about the impact of changing federal immigration rules on international enrolment, a key source of campus diversity and revenue. The findings come amid broader concerns in the US higher education sector over tightening visa policies and a slowdown in overseas student demand.
According to the survey, many university leaders reported that geopolitical tensions, visa processing delays and policy uncertainty have made it more difficult to attract students from major sending countries, including India and China. Institutions said international recruitment had become a significant challenge, with some reporting lower application numbers and concerns about future enrolments.
Read | 56% of Indian students going abroad now come from state boards, leave CBSE behind
The survey also highlighted wider financial pressures facing US colleges. A majority of presidents cited concerns over long-term institutional sustainability, demographic changes leading to fewer domestic students, rising operational costs and increasing competition for enrolments.
The findings come at a time when the US is witnessing shifts in international student mobility. Preliminary surveys have already indicated declines in new international enrolments, with visa-related concerns cited by a large majority of institutions experiencing drops in applications.
ACE noted that federal policy decisions, particularly those related to immigration, research funding and financial aid, continue to have a direct impact on higher education institutions. University leaders stressed the need for stable and predictable policies to maintain the United States’ position as a preferred destination for international students.
The survey also found that campus leaders are increasingly prioritising student mental health, workforce preparation and technology adoption, including the use of artificial intelligence in teaching and administration. However, concerns remain over funding, regulatory uncertainty and the future financial model of higher education.
For Indian students, who constitute one of the largest international student groups in the US, the findings may signal continued uncertainty in the study-abroad landscape. Recent reports have shown that visa delays, rising costs and questions over post-study work opportunities are influencing students’ destination choices, with some increasingly considering alternatives such as Canada, Australia, Germany and emerging destinations in Europe.