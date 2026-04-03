US sees 6.9% fall in Indian student numbers as visa rules tighten: Govt to RS

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The number of Indian students pursuing education in the United States has dropped by nearly 7 per cent over the past year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. According to data from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), the total count fell from 378,787 in February 2025 to 352,644 in February 2026. This marks a decline of around 6.9 per cent across programmes ranging from primary schooling to doctoral studies.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, attributed the fall to increased visa scrutiny and compliance requirements introduced by the US administration. He noted that new guidelines mandate comprehensive vetting of student visa applicants, including checks on their online presence and social media activity.
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The US has emphasised that “ its visa is a privilege, not a right,” and warned that violations — such as discontinuing academic programmes without notice, minor legal infractions, or overstaying visa validity — could lead to visa revocation and deportation.
Singh further highlighted that F-1 visa issuances to Indian students during June-July 2025 dropped by 69 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. The figures stood at 62,229 in 2022, 72,027 in 2023, and 41,336 in 2024, underscoring the steep decline.
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While acknowledging that visa policies remain the sovereign prerogative of the US, Singh said the Centre continues to raise concerns faced by Indian students with American authorities and is working to ensure secure and streamlined mobility frameworks for students and professionals.