US sees 6.9% fall in Indian student numbers as visa rules tighten: Govt to RS

This marks a decline of around 6.9 per cent across programmes ranging from primary schooling to doctoral studies.

The number of Indian students pursuing education in the United States has dropped by nearly 7 per cent over the past year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. According to data from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), the total count fell from 378,787 in February 2025 to 352,644 in February 2026. This marks a decline of around 6.9 per cent across programmes ranging from primary schooling to doctoral studies.

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Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, attributed the fall to increased visa scrutiny and compliance requirements introduced by the US administration. He noted that new guidelines mandate comprehensive vetting of student visa applicants, including checks on their online presence and social media activity.