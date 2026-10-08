US proposes $70,000 fee for first-time OPT participation by international students

India was the largest source of international students in the US in the 2024-25 academic year, with more than 3.63 lakh Indian students enrolling in US institutions. (Image: AI generated)

The US has proposed a $70,000 fee on educational institutions for international students participating in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme for the first time, a move that could have affect Indian students seeking to study and work in the country after graduation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a proposed rule issued on Wednesday, said educational institutions would have to pay $70,000 for a student’s first participation in OPT. For every subsequent renewal, institutions would be required to pay a $30,000 fee.

The OPT programme allows international students on F-1 visas to work in the US after completing their studies. Students are generally eligible to work for up to one year in jobs related to their field of study, while those graduating in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can receive an extension taking the total period to three years.