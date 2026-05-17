US Immigration probes foreign students over fake OPT employment claims

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified around 10,000 foreign students, including several from India, who are suspected of misusing the Optional Practical Training (OPT) component of their student visas by fraudulently claiming employment with highly suspect employers.

The disclosure was made by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons at a press conference on Tuesday, where he described the OPT programme as having “become a magnet for fraud” and confirmed that it has been the subject of multiple investigations by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Federal investigators conducted on-ground site visits that revealed OPT beneficiaries were being “managed” by employees based in India, a direct violation of the programme’s core requirement that training and direction must come from within the United States.