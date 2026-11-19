In a legal setback to the Trump administration’s immigration policies, a US federal court has blocked enforcing restrictions on internships and other practical training opportunities available to international students studying at American universities, as per news agency Reuters.
US District Judge Julia Kobick in Boston on November 17 issued an injunction preventing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from enforcing two directives issued in August that had narrowed eligibility for Curricular Practical Training (CPT), a programme that allows international students on F-1 visas to gain work experience related to their academic courses.
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by four higher education organisations, including the Association of American Universities and the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. The groups argued that the August directives had disrupted established internship and practical training opportunities for international students across the country.
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For more than 35 years, international students were generally allowed to undertake school-authorised internships and practical training if these were directly related to their field of study and formed an integral part of their academic curriculum. The arrangements included opportunities that carried academic credit or were required to complete a degree.
However, in August, the DHS issued guidance stating that CPT would qualify only when practical training was mandatory for every student enrolled in a particular degree programme. This excluded elective internships and other training opportunities undertaken for academic credit.
Judge Kobick found that the administration had likely acted arbitrarily and capriciously under the Administrative Procedure Act by changing its longstanding interpretation of CPT eligibility without adequately acknowledging the significant policy shift.
“Correct or not, this new interpretation is inconsistent with the government’s previous position,” she wrote.
According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement data cited in the lawsuit, 140,775 international students were authorised to participate in CPT in 2024. Amazon and Tesla were the two largest employers of CPT students that year.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately comment on the ruling.