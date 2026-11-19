In a legal setback to the Trump administration’s immigration policies, a US federal court has blocked enforcing restrictions on internships and other practical training opportunities available to international students studying at American universities, as per news agency Reuters.

US District Judge Julia Kobick in Boston on November 17 issued an injunction preventing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from enforcing two directives issued in August that had narrowed eligibility for Curricular Practical Training (CPT), a programme that allows international students on F-1 visas to gain work experience related to their academic courses.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by four higher education organisations, including the Association of American Universities and the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. The groups argued that the August directives had disrupted established internship and practical training opportunities for international students across the country.