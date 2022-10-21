US College Admissions: 10 myths about application process of American universities

(Studying abroad holds great promise for opportunities, experiences and more. But the process to secure admissions comes with questions. What are the scholarship opportunities for international students? What are colleges looking for? What makes an application stand out? Is going abroad an opportunity for a select few? Every Friday, The Indian Express invites an expert to offer tips, advice and answers to such frequently asked questions in the ‘Study Abroad’ column. Today, we have Mumbai’s go-to and best-known education consultant Viral Doshi bust a few myths about drafting a successful application for an American university.)

— Viral Doshi

In the last 10 years, I have seen a jump of over 200% in students applying to America. There are four reasons for this: rising affluence in India, foreign exchange being freely available, the internet becoming a level playing field and more international schools coming up in the country.

About 15 years ago, there were about 30 to 40 International Baccalaureate (IB) schools. Today, there are more than 200. It is also important to note that the rush today is not from main cities like Delhi and Bombay, but from second, third and fourth tier cities such as Pilibhit, Badlapur, Bhusawal, Coimbatore, and Asansol.

The whole application process is no more a preserve of the urban elite. It has become a free for all. Today’s Indians want the best education for their child and if they can afford it, why not?

However, there are myths being created and I think it is important that we demystify them.

Myth 1: Studying in an international board in Class 11 and 12 provides an advantage over Indian boards

Not at all. I think the board does not make a difference. How well you do does. Eventually, the majority of Indian students do the Indian boards. Let us say there are three students – one is in IB, one has done an ISC board and one has done a state board. Now, if everything is on par, they prefer the international board.

But if somebody in IB has got 80%, an Indian board 85%, and a state board 90%, they prefer the state board.

Over the years, admissions to top colleges were equally shared between Indian schools and international schools. The best admissions I have seen are not necessarily from the international boards but from national boards.

It is about how you plan. And eventually when they compare you with your people in the school first and then your city and necessarily with the whole of the country together.

Myth 2: Your predicted scores in 12th boards are crucial for admissions in the US

When you apply to colleges, they look at the marks of class 9, 10th, 10th Board, 11, and the first term marks in class 12.. The predicted scores of final boards are just 1/6th of the whole component. It is not the be all and end all. They are more interested in your journey through school.

On the other hand, in the United Kingdom, where you get a conditional offer, predicted scores become very important.

In American high schools, there is no concept of predicted scores. Predicted scores were started by IB and A level schools in India because they usually predict scores for the UK. This percolated down to American admissions.



Myth 3: Advanced Placements (APs) are crucial to get into a good college

APs are first-year university courses that are offered by the college board to enhance your application. APs were earlier mostly used in American high schools for students to be able to distinguish themself in order to go to a top college. Eventually APs became international.

If you are doing the international board, APs are not required. However, if you’re doing the Indian board, APs could be helpful to you. They can match you with the international board in terms of the rigour of the content.

One AP subject is typically equal to one IB subject or one A level subject. So, it puts you on par with international bodies. Traditionally, some of the Indian board students who have walked to the top universities in America did APs along with their courses.

Myth 4: Taking an ‘early decision’ to go to a college is a bonus

American colleges have early applications. There are two subdivisions here. One is called ‘early action’ where you apply to one college by November 1. By mid-December typically, the college will come back to you and tell you whether you have been admitted or rejected or deferred. If you are admitted, it is not binding on you. You can wait for all other replies till March end and then decide whether you want to go there or not.

With “early action”, you can apply to as many colleges. Here you are applying early, deciding upon an admission, and showing your commitment to them. Hence, it may enhance your chance by 10-15%.

If you decide to take up “early decision”, on the other hand, meaning that the choice is binding, it does enhance your application. But there is a very big caveat – you need to have a strong application by November 1.

Lots of people think that an average application coupled with early decision will result in an admission. Never. It is always about a good application.

If you have a weak application, wait it out for three to four months till January, make your application stronger and apply as per the regular schedule.

Myth 5: A lot of colleges have decided to make the SAT or ACT optional and admissions to top colleges is easier without them

If you look at any of the top colleges, more than 95% of the students get in through SAT or ACT scores. Competition is severe – when you have 50,000 applications for 2000 seats, SAT does become beneficial. But there are lots of colleges for which the SAT is optional. But if you’re aiming for a top college, having an SAT or ACT will be an advantage. There are exceptions to everything. But by and large, only people with SAT or ACT have gone to the top colleges.

If your SAT is not there, but your academics are strong, you can try to apply without it. But if you are looking at a top university, it is very difficult and rare to get in without the SAT or ACT scores. One out of 10 students in this category would have gotten in with something else altogether – like sports. It is optional, but if you can attempt the SATs, please do.

Remember, SAT was never optional until two and half years ago. Due to the pandemic, and with SAT centres not being able to deliver the SAT exams, it was difficult to do the SAT.

(The second part of Viral Doshi’s piece on remaining myths surrounding US college admissions will appear next week on Friday)

(The author is an education consultant and heads Viral Doshi Associates in Mumbai)