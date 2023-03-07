scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
US announces premium processing of work authorisation for STEM, other category of international students

Candidates should remember that USCIS will reject premium processing requests for a pending Form I-765 if received before March 6.

Indian students in USBeginning April 3, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either via paper form or online, for F-1 students in the above categories when filed together with Form I-765. (Representative image)

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today announced the expansion of premium processing for categories of international students.

This expansion is for students “seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and wish to request a premium processing upgrade,” the official notification stated.

From March 6, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either via paper form or online, for certain F-1 students who already have a pending Form I-765, application for employment authorisation, if they are filing under either pre completion OPT, post completion OPT or 24-month extension of OPT for STEM students.

Additionally, beginning April 3, USCIS will accept Form I-907 requests, filed either via paper form or online, for F-1 students in the above categories when filed together with Form I-765.

Candidates should remember that USCIS will reject premium processing requests for a pending Form I-765 if received before March 6, and will reject any premium processing request for an initial or concurrently filed Form I-765 that is received before April 3.

“The availability of premium processing for certain F-1 students, in addition to the ease of online filing, will streamline the immigration experience for a great many international students,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “The ongoing expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as we continue to create operational efficiencies and increase access to the immigration system for stakeholders, applicants, petitioners, requestors, and those we serve.”

The I-907 form is used to request faster processing of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, and certain classifications of Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Form I-765 is used for the application for employment authorisation.

