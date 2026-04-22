UNSW Sydney scholarships offer up to 20% fee reduction; applications for 2026 intake close today

UNSW Sydney has announced a range of scholarships for Indian students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programmes for the 2026-2027 intake. The scholarships include tuition fee reductions of up to 20 per cent, along with full and partial fee waivers and merit-based awards. The deadline to apply for programmes for the 2026 intake is today, April 22.
According to the university, the initiative is part of its ‘Progress for All’ strategy aimed at expanding access to international education and reducing financial barriers for high-achieving students.
Scholarship benefits and types
UNSW Sydney is offering multiple scholarship options for international students, including those from India.
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The ‘International Scientia Coursework Scholarship’ includes two categories – a full tuition fee scholarship and a partial scholarship valued at AUD 20,000 per year for the duration of the programme.
The ‘International Student Award’ provides a 20 per cent contribution towards tuition fees for eligible candidates.
Under Australia’s ‘Global University Award’, selected students will receive AUD 10,000 for one year. Students progressing from UNSW College Foundation Studies programmes are eligible for the UNSW College Award, which also provides AUD 10,000 for one year.
According to the university, students may also be considered for faculty-specific scholarships depending on their programme and eligibility.
Eligibility criteria and what courses are covered
The scholarships are open to international students applying to eligible undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programmes at UNSW Sydney.
Applicants must first apply for admission to a programme through the university’s official portal. For the International Scientia Coursework Scholarship, candidates are required to create a scholarship account and submit a separate scholarship application within the specified deadline.
For the International Student Award, applicants must submit a personal statement of up to 500 words outlining their motivation for studying at UNSW Sydney. This statement must be included as part of the admission application.
According to the university, candidates who apply for the International Scientia Coursework Scholarship may also be considered for additional awards if they meet the criteria.
Automatic consideration and selection process
Eligible students who receive a full offer of admission will be automatically considered for the Australia’s Global University Award. Similarly, students completing UNSW College Foundation Studies will be automatically assessed for the UNSW College Award after receiving an admission offer.
Scholarship deadlines may vary depending on the award. The university has advised applicants to check detailed eligibility criteria and submission timelines on its official scholarships portal.
UNSW Sydney offers programmes across disciplines including engineering, business, data science, law and social sciences. According to the university, the scholarship scheme is designed to support students in accessing industry-linked education and research opportunities.