UNSW Sydney scholarships offer up to 20% fee reduction; applications for 2026 intake close today

UNSW Sydney has announced a range of scholarships for Indian students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate coursework programmes for the 2026-2027 intake. The scholarships include tuition fee reductions of up to 20 per cent, along with full and partial fee waivers and merit-based awards. The deadline to apply for programmes for the 2026 intake is today, April 22.

According to the university, the initiative is part of its ‘Progress for All’ strategy aimed at expanding access to international education and reducing financial barriers for high-achieving students.

Scholarship benefits and types

UNSW Sydney is offering multiple scholarship options for international students, including those from India.