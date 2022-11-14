scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

University of Waikato announces scholarships worth NZ$ 500K for Indian students

Interested students can apply for the scholarship at the official university website — waikato.ac.nz

NZ scholarship, university of Waikato, scholarship alertThe scholarship is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. (Representative image)

The University of Waikato today announced a range of scholarship packages worth NZ$ 500,000 exclusively for Indian students. Interested students can apply for the scholarship at the official university website — waikato.ac.nz

Read |US College Admissions: Busting 10 myths about application process of US universities

This includes the Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship that will offer a deduction of up to NZD$ 15,000 towards tuition fees.

University of Waikato scholarship for Indian students: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official university website — waikato.ac.nz

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘find a scholarship.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘international students’ option.

immigration image

Step 4: Choose your preferred scholarship and fill the form. Fulfill all conditions and save the form.

Step 5: Save and submit the application form, along with all other documents and eligibility details needed.

The scholarship is open to those students who are new to studying at the University of Waikato, and who will be coming to study here for face-to-face study in 2023. The scholarship is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Advertisement

Interested candidates should have received a conditional or unconditional offer of place from the University of Waikato. They should have a minimum GPA-equivalency of B+ in the qualification used to gain entrance to the University of Waikato.

These scholarships will be awarded to high-achieving Indian students for 2023 intakes based on academic performance and other holistic achievements.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 07:23:23 pm
Next Story

Express Townhall: ‘Awarding damages to Bombay riots victims now is like giving first aid to dead patient’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement