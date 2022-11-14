University of Waikato announces scholarships worth NZ$ 500K for Indian students

The University of Waikato today announced a range of scholarship packages worth NZ$ 500,000 exclusively for Indian students. Interested students can apply for the scholarship at the official university website — waikato.ac.nz

This includes the Vice Chancellor’s International Excellence Scholarship that will offer a deduction of up to NZD$ 15,000 towards tuition fees.

University of Waikato scholarship for Indian students: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official university website — waikato.ac.nz

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘find a scholarship.

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘international students’ option.

Step 4: Choose your preferred scholarship and fill the form. Fulfill all conditions and save the form.

Step 5: Save and submit the application form, along with all other documents and eligibility details needed.

The scholarship is open to those students who are new to studying at the University of Waikato, and who will be coming to study here for face-to-face study in 2023. The scholarship is available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Interested candidates should have received a conditional or unconditional offer of place from the University of Waikato. They should have a minimum GPA-equivalency of B+ in the qualification used to gain entrance to the University of Waikato.

These scholarships will be awarded to high-achieving Indian students for 2023 intakes based on academic performance and other holistic achievements.